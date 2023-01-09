Suburban Diagnostics unveils its state-of-the-art Reference Laboratory in Mumbai

Suburban Diagnostics, the three-decade-old diagnostic laboratory opened its largest ‘reference’ laboratory in Vidya Vihar, Mumbai. This ultra-modern laboratory offers an extensive test menu with the use of the latest technology in testing and process automation for precise and timely diagnostics. The lab is also the first private lab in West India to have built its Mycobacteriology, Mycology, and Molecular Biology departments within a separate Bio Safety Level -3 (BSL3) bio-containment lab thereby reducing any potential exposure to both the lab personnel and to those outside the lab by the accidental release of any bio-risk material into the environment.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the Reference Laboratory, (Hony) Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman, of Dr. Lal PathLabs said, “Nearly 70% of all clinical decisions are taken on the basis of diagnostic tests. Over the last seventy years we have gained the trust of our clinicians and millions of patients rely on us for precise diagnostics. This new Reference Laboratory provides a wide array of super-specialized, specialized, and routine tests for meeting all their diagnostic needs.”

Dr. Om Manchanda, Managing Director, said, “Our acquisition of Suburban Diagnostics in 2021 was a strategic step with the intention of providing world-class diagnostics in Western India. Suburban Diagnostics and Dr Lal Pathlabs have one of the largest combined Testing Lab networks in Mumbai, MMR, and Maharashtra. With the launch of this Reference laboratory, which will be at the apex of our testing and sample collection infrastructure, we will be able to provide high-quality services to a large set of practicing doctors and patients. The new Reference Lab will provide a great impetus to our growth in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Western Region.”

Suburban Diagnostics is present in Mumbai and has expanded its footprint in Pune, and several parts of Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Sanjay Arora, Chairman, Suburban Diagnostics & Group Medical Director, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, said, “Suburban Diagnostics has built a very strong reputation for quality over the last 28 years. With the launch of the Reference Laboratory, we are fulfilling our promise to provide access to high-end super-specialized tests to the medical fraternity of Mumbai, Maharashtra & Western India. The reference laboratory leverages the power of technology at every level. It uses automation in accession, sample integrity check, quality control, sample tracking, reporting, and report delivery. AI-empowered algorithms and digital microscopy are used to aid pathologists.”

The seamless integration of the Suburban Diagnostics Reference Laboratory in Mumbai with the National Reference Laboratory of Dr Lal Pathlabs in New Delhi will ensure the availability of highly super-specialized tests and will have the access to the genetics division of Dr. Lal PathLabs. These tests require new techniques such as Next Generation Sequencing and Multiplex PCRs. This integration will ensure the availability of an extensive test menu for clinicians and patients in Western India.

IBEF and the Ministry of External Affairs published a report on Healthcare Industry on August 2022 and as per that report[1], the Indian healthcare industry was projected to reach the $372 billion mark by 2022 and the diagnostic market alone was projected to grow to $32 billion by the end of 2022. Presently, the diagnostics industry is highly unorganized but enjoys greater value and importance. With increasing PE investment, increased competition, technological advancements, and regulations on improved quality, the healthcare segment especially diagnostics is expected to grow and proliferate in the times ahead.

About Suburban Diagnostics:

Suburban Diagnostics, awarded “The Diagnostic Chain of the Year - West India” by the Economic Times Healthcare Awards in 2021 & 2022, is one of the biggest names for health diagnostics in Western India. The company first took off in 1994 as a stand-alone pathology lab at Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai, with the intent of delivering trailblazing, high-quality diagnostic services. Over the last 28 years, we have built a network of 250+ centers in more than fifteen cities in the Western Region.

With more than 4,500 tests across various specializations, best-in-class infrastructure, a panel of experts, and a strong will to unburden healthcare, Suburban Diagnostics has come to be known for its efficient processes that strive towards minimal error and customer-centricity.

About Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis, and the prevention, monitoring, and treatment of disease and other health conditions.

As on March 31, 2022, the company has 277 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab in Delhi, Regional Reference Labs at Kolkata & Bangalore), 4,731 Patient Service Centers (PSCs), and 10,599 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its customers include individual patients, hospitals, other labs, healthcare providers, and corporate customers.