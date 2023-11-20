Subrata Roy's mortal remains consigned to flames, grandson lights the pyre

The last rites of Hon’ble Saharasri Ji performed at Baikunth Dham, Lucknow and the rituals were done by his two grandsons Master Kushaan Roy (son Sushanto Roy) and Master Himanc Roy (son of Seemanto Roy). The last journey commenced from Sahara Shaher and more than 5000 people including Sahara workers have walked to Baikunth Dham for paying their tribute to Hon’ble Saharasri Ji. Just before Saharasri Ji’s last journey, Smt. Swapna Roy (wife of Saharasri Ji) made obeisance and offered Gangajal to Saharasri Ji. Large number of VIPs have come from all walks of life to pay their tribute.