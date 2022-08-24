Study visit of Standing Committee Of Parliament on Railways To Mysuru & Bengaluru

Standing Committee of Parliament on Railways visited Mysuru & Bengaluru Divisions on August 22, 2022. Radha Mohan Singh, Chairman of the Committee and other members held discussions with senior officers of South Western Railway.

Welcoming the dignitaries Sanjeev Kishore, General manager, South Western Railway highlighted the performance and infrastructure developments of South Western Railway that took place in the Zone in the recent past.

The progress of various railway projects of South Western Railway like new line, doubling and electrification of railway tracks, provision of passenger amenities, provision of stoppage of trains, construction of Road Over Bridges / Road Under Bridges, stations redevelopment work etc. were discussed in a meeting held at Mysuru. General Manager assured tMembers of Parliament that their advice and suggestions will be given highest priority and best efforts will be made to implement them. Later, tmembers inspected KSR Bengaluru and Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminals.

Range Lal Meena, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction; Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru; Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru; Harishankar Verma, Principal Chief Operation Manager; Ashish Pandey, Dy. General Manager and other senior officers of South Western Railway were present on the occasion.