Students and parents rejoice in ALLEN's victory celebration

ALLEN Mumbai honoured the students who excelled in JEE-Advanced, KVPY, MHT-CET and 10th Board. With many smiling faces glittering enthusiasm, ALLEN Mumbai felicitated the students who performed exceptionally well in JEE-Advanced-2021, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), MHT-CET and Class 10th Board. The students were honoured with prizes in the Victory Celebration held at Tip-Top Plaza, Thane, Mumbai.

Directors of ALLEN Career Institute Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, Brajesh Maheshwari. Along with Aman Maheshwari, Amit Mohan Agarwal (Center Head) and Valsraj Nair (Admin Head) were present on the occasion.

The program started with lamp lighting and Bhajan. Cultural performances and prize distribution followed this. During the event, Govind Maheshwari sang some melodious bhajans, which were rejoiced by everyone.

Brajesh Maheshwari said, every year, ALLEN is delivering the best results. Not only this, but the students are setting new records by securing the highest in the exams. Our goal is to reach new heights every year. This year, ALLEN's Mridul Agarwal secured All India Rank-1 in JEE-Advanced. Apart from this, 49 students were in the top-100, i.e. every second student was from ALLEN Career Institute.

On occasion, Rajesh Maheshwari said that ALLEN is expanding in different fields. Our target is 2.5 crore students in 2028, and the team is working dedicatedly to achieve it.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:51 PM IST