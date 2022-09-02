Stone pelting at trains a criminal offence: SWR RPF

A few incidents of pelting stones at trains in a few sections over Hubballi Division have been reported recently between Kyarkop – Mugad and Vyasanakere – Hosapete. Railway Protection Force and GRP personnel are keeping a vigil in such areas.

Pelting stones on trains is a criminal offence under sections 153 & 154 prescribed in Railway Act. [Any person, if does any unlawful act or by any wilful omission or neglect, endangers or causes to be endangered the safety of any person travelling on or being upon any railway, or obstructs or causes to be obstructed or attempts to obstruct any rolling stock upon any railway, he/she shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years under the section - 153 of Railway Act 1989.

Person who in a rash and negligent manner does any act, or omits to do what he is legally bound to do, and the act or omission is likely to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon any railway, he/she shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both under the section - 154 of Railway Act 1989.]

Incidents of Road vehicles hitting the LC gate booms where LC gates are closed for Road traffic also occurred at Hosapete, Devanahalli and between Sasalu – Chikjajur sections due to the negligence of road users, recently. This is a serious offence under the section – 160(2) of Railway Act 1989. [If any person breaks any gate or chain or barrier set up on either side of a level crossing which is closed to road traffic, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years under the section – 160(2) of Railway Act 1989.]

Apart from stepping up vigil, awareness drives are being organized by RPF at the locations of such incidents as well as in neighboring areas covering schools, villages etc. so that the miscreants desist from acts which endanger safety of train operations.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has appealed to the general public and passengers to inform us on the toll-free helpline number (139) if they come across incidents such as trespassing and stone pelting. Railway property is public property and protection of public property is everybody’s responsibility.