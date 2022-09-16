Stella Maris College launches student-driven sustainability hub

As an initiative towards accelerating solutions for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals modelled by the United Nations, the Stella Maris Sustainable Development Students Hub (SMSDSH) was launched on campus. This Student Programme is spearheaded by the Department of Economics and the initiative spans across the entire College in order to cultivate knowledge sharing, collaboration and capacity-building among diverse students.

The SMSDSH was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. Sulthan Khalifa Haroon Al Rashid, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Students Program Regional Officer (Asia-Pacific). Dr. Sulthan in his address highlighted the need for innovation in solid waste management and the importance of science and technology in establishing scalable solutions. With the support of eminent personalities in the field of sustainability such as Dr. Sulthan, as well as the College, the SMSDSH would facilitate creation of student-inspired innovative solutions and connect local action with global advocacy.

The event was presided by the Dr. Sr. Rosy Joseph fmm, Principal, Stella Maris College.

Sr. Judith Anita Gonsalvez, Secretary, Dr. Regi Manimegala J the Vice-Principal (Shift I) and Dr. Millie Nihila, the Head of Department of Economics joined in to participate in the event. The event was overseen by the SMSDSH Faculty Advisors, Dr. Rebecca Devaprasad and Ms. Jumie George.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Rebecca Devaprasad, SMSDSH Faculty Advisor stated, "A unique initiative which will open up a plethora of opportunities for students to be the agents of change in their local communities, spreading the message of sustainable development as well as living it."

Following the announcement of the vision and unveiling of the logo of SMSDSH, the Student Coordinators for the three wings of the SMSDSH – Education, Solutions Lab and Community – were sworn in and the various projects proposed by the students were introduced.