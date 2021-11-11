State-Of-The-Art UCCC introduced by WR’s Mumbai Division

In another major boost to ‘Digital India’ initiative, Western Railway has added yet another feather to its cap. WR’s Mumbai Central Division has introduced the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC), which is located at Mumbai Central. This state-of-the art technology with advanced features will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in taking real time decisions, thereby, improving the safety and resource optimization. This achievement has been initiated and made possible under the aegis & able guidance as well as visionary leadership of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) developed by Mumbai Division of WR is a unique initiative on Indian Railways, which encompasses several advanced & state of the art features. Lacing a floor area of 587 sq. m the UCCC is designed aesthetically with ergonomic features and modern, state of art ambience. It comprises of three distinct areas, viz. the Control Centre, the IT Centre & the Disaster Management cum Meeting room. The Control Centre comprises of segmented video walls in 9 columns and 2 rows and with 18 nos. of 55-inch TVs and 8 control work stations for monitoring the core areas consisting of Operations and Safety, Customer Delight, Health and Security, Capacity Expansion & Developmental Works, Asset Management of both Fixed & Rolling Infrastructure, Finance, HR & Procurement, Monitoring of Nandurbar Area and Monitoring of Valsad Area. The IT Centre comprises of 16 work stations for continual improvement and Application development while the Disaster Management cum Meeting Room is a 30-seater conference facility with interactive audio, visual hardware and software tools.

