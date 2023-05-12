Start up Fair held

Andhra Mahasabha President Sanku Sudhakar and Maharashtra Telugu Manch President Ganji Jaganbabu, along with officer bearers Gen Secretary - Vemula Manohar, Vice President Rajkumar Yeligeti, MTM Gen Secretary - Ashok Kante, MTM Vice Presidents - Subhash Macha & Anuradha Bingi and other Managing committee and members participated in inaugural lighting of the lamp and started at 10am in big bang.

Over 50 stalls from various Education Institutes and companies offering jobs participated in the fair. ABLE EDUCATION, ITM Group of Institutions, ARMIET, Saksham Education Academy, IDEMI, Garware Education, Laqshya, Mahatma Phule, Success Aura, Saraswat bank for Educational/start up financial support etc.

Various educational seminars were conducted by Faculty of ITM Group Prof Dharamveer Dheer, Prof Nitin Poddar, Dr Trupti Mhatres, Bethi Prabhakar from Saksham Academy start ups. Chanakya Parivar Mandal team motivated youths for civil services.

Prof Nagi Reddy from Success Aura, Career Coach - Dasari Murali, Life Coach Prof Narendra Erabathini, Prof K Sunita on study abroad, Pilot training by Capt Trishala and many others spoke and motivated students and youths. Many student starts up have presented their ideas, notable among them are Nidhi , Omkar Jilla, Ananya Bingi, Sandeep & Nikhil from IIT Bombay on getting into IITs, Naresh Kurapati for Beingcare, Dr Sneha, Dr Pallavi for preparations into Medical, Amit Kothawade on Govt Initiatives for Start up etc. SVR Murty garu shared women start up initiatives for Grameenam, GCC Products , Brindavanam initiatives for all youth. Sanku Sudhakara & Jaganbabu Ganji assured all possible support for students / youth start-ups. Start-up Sai Laser Tech by Adep Vinaykumar, Adep Pratap got 1st prize for their stat up innovation work in laser technology.

Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation dept of Maharashtra Govt has helped and brought in many companies to participate in in Job fair and many youths taken the benefit and understood the jobs availability and submitted their resume for further action. Jaganbabu Ganji, MTM President thanked Govt support and Hon’ble Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji.

BAMS Chairman Sri Bhoga Sahadev, Trustees Pothu Rajaram, Gali Murali, Kasturi Hariprasad also participated and motivated students and youth during the fair.

Gifts to all the students sponsored by ABLE EDUCATION, ITM Group of Educational institutions and other stalls partners have given complimentary gifts to all students and youth.

Ashok Rajagiri has donated Laptop to Bright and needy students Miss Sneha Chintala. During this fair, Subhash Macha and team introduced valuable laptops at factory price for many students & youth, many have purchased it. More members can come forward and help students.

Vemula Manohar and Rajkumar Yeligeti, Bingi Satyanarayana have taken great efforts to make the event a big success. Program coordination done by MTM team Ashok Kante & Subhash Macha and others. Breakfast, Lunch, and evening snacks to all the participants is organized by Mahasabha.

Surendher Raj, Rakesh Mandala, Mangesh Shastri, Vinay Alle, Lahari, Jakkani Srinivas, Srinivas Alle, Veerabathini Satyanarayana, Sadula Ramesh, Gujjeti Krupender, Kokkula Ramesh, Das Chilivery, Vasala Gangadhar and all staff of BAMS have extended big support for the success of the fair.

Sanku Sudhakar and Jaganbabu thanked all participants, all members of Mahasabha, MTM, AES Society, ITM, ARMIET, office bearers of colleges, coaching classes, and organizations for their support in making the EDUCATIONAL FAIR a mega success.