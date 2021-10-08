SSR College bags District Green Champion Award

“Adoption and promotion of Solar Energy, Water Budgeting and Water Management, Audit and Recycling of Waste, Greenery in the campus and Productive and Hygienic Physical Space are the aspects to be included in the Institutional Plan for Swachhata Action Plan drawn up by Head of the Institution in consultation with his team and implemented by Faculty and Students for an experiential learning leads to an environmentally sustainable campus," said Dr W G Prasanna Kumar, Chairman, Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India during the "District Green Champion Award" virtual presentation and district level workshop on Swachhata Action Plan 2021-22 organized in a virtual mode by MGNCRE as part of the "One Distriet One Green Champion Awards 2020- 21" on 17th September, 2021. The award was bagged by SSR College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Silvassa for Dadra and Nagar Haveli District.

Swachhata Action Plan (SAP) under the Swachh Bharat Mission Abhiyan helps Higher Educational Institutions to plan and implement best practices in the areas of Sanitation & Hygiene, Water Management, Waste Management, Energy Management and Greenery Management in the College Campuses On this occasion Dr W G Prasanna Kumar, Chairman, MGNCRE presented the certificate to the College Principal, Dr Rajeev Singh as its recognized "District Green Champion" for Dadra and Nagar Haveli District for the academic year 2020-2021. Dr Rajeev Singh, Principal of SSR College of Arts, Commerce and Science shared the various activities done in the campus, the neighbourhood community/locality of the students. Workshop Participants shared Swachhata best practices being implemented in their institutions. Ms. Padma Juluri, MGNCRE Program Coordinator, presented an overview of MGNCRE's Swachhta Action Plan 2020-21 and also shared various aspects of SAP 2021-22 with institutions who attended the programme in the online workshop. For this championship award the chairman of the institution Abhinav M Delkar appreciate a lot for the team effort of the college and bless them for the bright future.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:40 AM IST