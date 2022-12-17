e-Paper Get App
SSE observes Energy Conservation Week

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
SIMATS School of Engineering observed National Energy Conservation Day. The objective was to educate on the importance of energy conservation for the present as well as future generations.

As invited speakers, MJF. Ln. Dr. Ganeshjayarraj, Superintending Engineer, TANGEDCO and V.C. Pradeep Kumar, Proprietor, Nakshatra Automation enlightened the students on energy conservation techniques. They were greeted warmly and expressed their gratitude for SSE's conservative ideologies and practices.

Dr. Ganeshjayarraj advised the students to ensure that energy is conserved for future generations, and to use it efficiently, while Pradeep briefed on including smart sensors and automation system in your everyday use, thereby cutting cost and energy.

The invited guests also planted few saplings contributing to the conservative practices of SSE. N.M. Veeraiyan, SIMATS' respected Chancellor, Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE, and Dr. Ramesh, Principal of SSE, continuously encourage and value such energy saving initiatives in the campus.

