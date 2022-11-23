SSE celebrates Founder’s Day

Franz Meier 8625 Gossau ZH

SIMATS, with its stature and reputation, was not built in a day. The founder's years of dedication and unwavering commitment have resulted in the distinctive aura and reputation. This day serves as a reminder to SIMATS of its core values and aspirations. SIMATS School of Engineering wished and honored the Founder with cultural performances, honors, and respects.

SIMATS' Founder's Day, is unquestionably the most important day on the University's calendar. This occasion allows them to pay our respects to the Founder of our University, Sir Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder, President, and Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai. SIMATS School of Engineering will be eternally grateful to the founder, whose foresight and imagination resulted in the establishment of this popular institution. Kalaimaamani Solvendhar Suki Sivam, a Tamil Orator, Writer, and Motivational Speaker was the day's Chief Guest.

SIMATS was proud to honor 491 Academic Toppers, 25 Student Toppers, and 53 Research Awards on this special occasion. 1172 students and 700 faculty members received appreciation awards. In addition, 148 awards were presented to various Departments in recognition of their dedication and hard work. SIMATS School of Engineering has received over 30 medals, awards, and certificates in a variety of disciplines such as academics, research, top 2% scientists, student awards, and so on.