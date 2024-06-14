SS Innovations Unveils the Most Advanced SSI Mantra 3 Robotic System, Makes History with India's First Human Telesurgery Trial

SS Innovations, the developer of India’s first Indigenous surgical robotic system- SSI Mantra, dedicated to making advanced robotic surgeries cost-effective and accessible to a global population, today launched SSI Mantra 3, which is the next generation, most advanced version of the Mantra surgical robot system. Alongside, it has achieved a historic feat in Indian medical science by completing the Nation’s maiden human trial in telesurgery, signifying a monumental leap in surgical robotics. The launch of SSI Mantra 3 underlines SS Innovations' commitment to revolutionising healthcare by providing cutting-edge technology at affordable prices.

The new SSI Mantra 3 is highly advanced and is designed to enhance surgical precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes by integrating the latest advancements in robotic surgery, featuring 5 slimmer robotic arms and an immersive 3D HD headset which provides surgeons with unmatched optics and a vision cart that provides 3D 4K vision to the entire team for precision and control. Additionally, the cost-effective pricing of SSI Mantra 3 aims to make advanced surgical technologies more accessible to healthcare institutions across all regions of India and the world.

In a momentous stride forward, SS Innovations has successfully conducted India’s first human trial in telesurgery using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robot. This groundbreaking, flawless surgery was a robotic cholecystectomy that took place between the World Laparoscopy Hospital and the SSI Headquarters over a distance of 5 kilometres using the seamless connectivity of Airtel’s fiberoptic network with no perceptible delay. The telesurgery trial signifies a major step forward in providing quality healthcare to remote areas, further aligning with the Make in India initiative by showcasing Indigenous innovation on a global stage.

In a notable step forward, Dr. Fredric Moll, widely regarded as the father of surgical robotics, and the visionary founder of Intuitive Surgical, has joined SS Innovations International Inc., as a Board Member and Vice Chairman. Dr. Moll has been a pivotal force in advancing robotic surgery and contributed significantly to the development of various groundbreaking robotic technologies that have contributed to the evolution of robotics in medicine. Dr. Moll's addition to the leadership team of SS Innovations underscores the organisation's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical device industry.

Founder, Chairman and CEO, of SS Innovations, Dr Sudhir Srivastava, pioneer in robotic cardiac surgery and the brain behind the SSI Mantra System, popularly known as the Father of Surgical Robotics in India, reflects on this milestone: "Today marks a significant moment in our journey towards revolutionising and decentralising excellence in the healthcare industry. With the launch of SSI Mantra 3 and the successful completion of India's first human trial in soft tissue telesurgery, we reaffirm our commitment to driving advanced innovation and accessibility in robotic surgeries. These achievements underline our belief in the power of our indigenous technology to transform healthcare across the globe. We are proud to contribute to the Make in India initiative and remain dedicated to advancing the boundaries of surgical excellence."

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Fredric Moll, Father of Surgical Robotics, and Founder of Intuitive Surgical, said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Srivastava and the entire SSI team on the successful launch of SSI Mantra 3. Achieving this milestone in less than five months is truly commendable. I am excited to get more involved with SSI, joining as Board Member and Vice Chairman. The Mantra 3 system is powerful enough that broadens the reach of surgeons and enhances their efficiency. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of SSI, contributing to this cutting-edge robotic system.”

Congratulating Dr. Srivastava and the entire SSI Team, Dr. Mylswamy Annaduari, Ex-Director, of ISRO Satellite Centre, and Board of Director, SSII said: "The launch of SSI Mantra 3 signifies the future of India, and SSI has truly made it a reality. The Mantra 3 system represents the convergence of medical science in India and extends Indian innovation to surgeons worldwide. It is an affordable innovation, precisely what India needed. The launch of SSI Mantra will elevate the Indian healthcare system to the forefront globally, particularly with telesurgery now happening in India. India is racing ahead in medical science, and it is also racing to assist the entire world. The future looks promising, and I am excited to see India leading the way in medical innovation."

Commenting on the launch of SSI Mantra 3, Dr. Sudhir K Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of GnitoUro- Oncology Services, RGCIRC, Said: “From Mantra One to Mantra Three, the evolution has been remarkable. SSI came in and broke the monopoly, revolutionizing the field, and this is the best advancement I could have hoped for in my surgical career. The ease of using the Mantra system is phenomenal, which is why it is gaining traction beyond borders. I would like to congratulate the entire team on this achievement. This is not the end, but the beginning of a new era of innovations in India.”

Commenting on the launch of SSI Mantra 3, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director of Medanta, The Medcity, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to commend Dr Srivastava for his dedication in achieving the rapid development of the third version of the SSI Mantra 3. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to his commitment and vision. We are eagerly looking forward to incorporating the Mantra 3 system in our hospitals, enhancing our medical capabilities and patient care.”

Addressing the launch of SSI Mantra, Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Healthcare said, “Congratulations to Dr. Srivastava for his tenacity and audacity in building an Indian-made robot. This is truly a remarkable achievement, showcasing how India is advancing in the field of robotics. I hope that one day, Mantra will become an essential accessory in operation theatres worldwide.”

Addressing the launch of SSI Mantra and the breakthrough in telesurgery, Prof. Dr. Somashekhar SP, Chairman- Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare- GCC & India, said, “SSI has achieved the essence of the Made In India, For The World with the launch of SSI Mantra 3. SSI has created the best technology robot at an affordable rate for the global market, all made in India. SSI has developed world-class technology for the benefit of all. Any technology that doesn't evolve with time will perish, and this is why we have version after version. The release of Mantra 3 represents the pinnacle of this ongoing evolution, offering the best in technology."

SSI Mantra 3 allows for smaller fingertip-sized incisions, leading to less pain, minimal blood loss, reduced scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays. This most advanced surgical robotic system with its cost-effectiveness will make advanced robotic surgery more accessible to hospitals, doctors and the ultimate beneficiary, patients. The SSI Mantra 3 ensures unparalleled precision and efficiency across a wide range of multispecialty and the full spectrum of robotic cardiac surgery procedures.