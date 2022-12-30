SRMNCC cadets conduct awareness events under the banner of Thalir

On the 27th of November, 2022 an event was organized at the Guindy National Park, Chennai. The theme of the event was “The 4R’s - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover” The event began with about 20 cadets explaining the importance of a sustainable environment through colourful posters. A rally was also held around the park with cadets raising awareness through slogans. The cadets also gifted plants to the public and they planted them at the park.

On the 28th of November, 2022 an event was organized near the Labour Statue on Marina Beach, Chennai. The aim of the event was to spread awareness about the Labour Laws and how the people can be benefitted from them. The cadets spoke about the 4 labour codes - Wages Code, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. The public workers were enthusiastic throughout the event and understood the importance of these laws. They were also entertained through a song sung by the cadets and the event was concluded successfully.

On the 29th of November, 2022 an event was held at the Saidapet Slum area, Chennai. It was an awareness event about Menstruation. The cadets attracted a large crowd through posters and banners. The cadets spoke about the importance of menstrual hygiene and performed skits to raise awareness and change the stigma. They also demonstrated the usage of sanitary napkins and its safe disposal. At the end of the event, they distributed the napkins and chocolates to the women and children who were ardent listeners throughout the event.

On the 19th of December, 2022 an event was organized at the Jeeva Park, Kodambakkam, Chennai. The event was about “Women in the field of Science” The event began at around 5pm, highlighting the achievements of famous women personalities in the field of Science. To attract the crowd the cadets performed various science experiments and sung songs about women empowerment. They also explained the various laws that help women become independent and successful in their career.

On the 20th of December, 2022 an event was organized at the Annai Ullam Old Age Home, Kodambakkam, Chennai. The cadets organized a Vocational training on soap making at home. The cadets gave a demonstration of soap making with the use of traditional and modern day ingredients, with the idea being to enjoy the benefits and solve the problems at the same time. The cadets also explained how a business can be made out of this skill. They also teamed up with a social activist of the Lions Club and held meditation sessions. They also played games with them to cheer them up and later distributed sweets and cakes. The event concluded with happy faces posing for pictures along with the soaps they made by themselves.

On the 21st of December, 2022 an event was held at the Dr.Natesan Park, Chennai. The aim of the event was to spread awareness about “Writs”. The event started at 7am with a cheerful and interactive audience. The cadets explained the 5 types of writs - The Habeas Corpus, Certiorari, Prohibition, Mandamus and Quo Warranto. They also performed skits for easier understanding of the public. The cadets also got the opportunity to interact with a women activist and police officers who were encouraging the events.

On the 22nd of December, 2022 an event was held at the Anna Tower Park, Chennai. The event was about Extinction of Animals due to Climate Change. At the event, the cadets spoke about the laws on animal cruelty and animal welfare laws. They also performed a skit to entertain the crowd and make them realize its seriousness. The cadets explained about the threats to animals due to climate change and how we can prevent them by working together.