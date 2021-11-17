SRMJEEE 2022 registration begins for B. Tech programme

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), (formerly known as SRM University) begins the online registration process for B.Tech entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2022 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination). Qualifying in SRMJEEE provides entry to all the campuses of SRMIST located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani, and Trichy; SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. For further details visit www.srmist.edu.in

Admissions to B. Tech programme is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2022, which will be held through Remote Proctored Online Mode in 3 Phases during the months of January, April and June.

Many top notch companies from various domains consistently visit our campus and absorb our students. Last year we had an enviable track record of 7100+ Job Offers. SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships making it affordable and accessible to all. To apply and for more details, kindly visit www.srmist.edu.in

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:19 PM IST