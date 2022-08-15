SRMIST students to rejuvenate lake under Mission Amrit Sarovar

Department of Architecture under School of Architecture and Interior Design (SAID) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur took part in Mission Amrit Sarovar: Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan Internship, an initiative by the AICTE to commemorate the Nation’s 75th Independence celebration. About 15 students of SAID were part of the Mission Amrit Ka Mahotsav, which aims to create a sensitization on lakes and rejuvenation of the same across the nation.

SRMIST students had the opportunity to undergo internship, having been chosen from among 237 premier institutions across the nation to study, document, understand, and provide a proposal for the rejuvenation of Maduranthakam Lake in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. This is the second largest man-made lake in the State and is geographically spread across 2,400 acres with a wide spread boundary.

Maduranthakam has a prominent history in accordance with the historic Eri-Katha Raamar Temple which has a very deep connection with the lake, literally and metaphorically. The mythological reasoning states that there has been no flooding that has created any kind of disruption across the region, over the years.

The temple pond, famously known as the “Raamar Theertham” is said to have a trailing link between the lake and the temple. The hydrological setting is done in such a way that the drain water from the temple flows into the pond through underground channels. Maduranthakam is a place that never dries up owing to its good groundwater table.

The students of Architecture had the opportunity to educative and understand the unbuilt urban fabric. The student team was guided by SRMIST’s Dean (College of Engineering & Technology) Dr. T. V. Gopal, HoD of Architecture Dr. C. Pradeepa, faculty coordinators Ar. S. Shanmuga Priya, and Ar. N. Praveen.

Student who participated in this were Pravinsurya B, Nivedhitha Muralidharan G, Joel Britto JA, Vinayak U, S Jeyasurya, Sanjay J, Kevin, Muppaneni Vishal, Ayush A Nambiar, Rithika S, Inaya G, Sushmitha Sivanathan, Amizhthiniyan E, Musham Ram Prasad and Ar. Arvind