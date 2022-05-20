SRMIST sets unique placement record

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is proud to announce that one of our final year students Mr. Puranjay Mohan has been given an offer from Amazon Germany for Software development role (Embedded systems- Linux kernel developer) with a whopping CTC of One crore per annum (1 Lac + emoluments in Euros).

This was announced by Founder Chancellor of SRMIST Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar at a press meet held at Ramada Plaza Chennai, Guindy. Present for the press meet were Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy and Director (Career Centre) Mr. Venkata Sastry.

Honouring the student with the Illustrious Student Award, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, “Success of Puranjay will be a role model for others."

“He is a worthy student of SRMIST. Any university/institution will be taken to a higher level only through its students and Puranjay will be a good example. What is unique that he is a not from a computer student branch but from Electronic and Instrumentation.”

Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan said, “Last year, two of our students were placed for Rs.50 lakhs each and this year the highest offer is Rs.1 Crore. It is a very proud moment for SRMIST as its students from non-csc (computer science) branch are also getting placed well this season. This is the highest offer made in any private university in India.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:03 PM IST