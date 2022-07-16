SRMIST Pro Chancellor conferred with second honorary doctorate

Pro Chancellor (Administration) of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Dr. Ravi Pachamoothoo was conferred with a second honorary doctorate by the Lincoln University College (LUC), Malaysia. The second honorary doctoral award is rendered unto him for his extraordinary work to the service of education and also towards the betterment of the society. Dr. Ravi Pachamoothoo received his first doctoral degree from the Day Spring University Dallas Texas, USA last year.

The doctorate was presented by the president of Lincoln University College, Prof. Dr. Amiya Bhaumik. Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Deputy Registrar Dr. D. Antony Ashok Kumar, International Director Mr. Kartar Singh among others.

Appreciating the work of Dr. Ravi Pachamoothoo, Dr. Amiya Bhaumik said, “The roles and responsibilities of educational system is to manifest the divinity of each and every human soul.” He said that the role of teaches is to remove the hindrances in students life and inspire them to manifest the divinity and hidden talents.

“After our demise, the education and social impact that we impart to others will remain on earth and that will be our legacy.” He then urged students who intend to take up entrepreneurship to not give up their efforts or dreams in any situation.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ravi Pachamoothoo thanked Lincoln University College. He said that any educational institution should prepare their students to be job creators and not seekers. “At SRM we believe and focus on academic-industry collaboration. It is the responsibility of all educators to make sure that students learn ethics, culture of other places and learn to adopt to any situation. This will be the justification that we do for our work.”

Following the conferment, SRM Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LUC for research. The primary objective of this MoU is to provide opportunities for global learning and academic pursuit for students and faculty members through exchange and collaborations. SRMIHM and LUC will explore the possibilities of cooperation in areas of mutual interests and benefits.

The Lincoln University College is crowned with 5 Star ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia in 2017. It is listed among the top nine Malaysian universities according to the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2019. LUC is also an ISO 9001:2015 certified academic institution. It is also the associate member of the ‘Association of Indian Universities (AIU)’, Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), London and a member of ‘International Association of Universities (IAU)’, Paris.

SRM IHM has entered into the 30th of service in spreading holistic hospitality education reaping a bountiful harvest of successful alumni all across the globe. There are indeed remarkable and spectacular achievements gained and contributions rendered in the field of holistic education rendered towards the hospitality sector. IHM has been ranked among the top colleges of the country by the leading magazines like OUTLOOK, THE WEEK, CSR and also has been awarded as the best and the most preferred hotel management college of the country by ASSOCHAM and GHRDC.