SRMIST opens hi-tech Centre for Clinical Trials & Research

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur through its Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences has set up a 5000 square feet Research Faculty in SRM called the ‘Centre for Clinical trials & Research’. This facility is located at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC). This world-class clinical trial research center is capable of handling clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices.

The facility was inaugurated by Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Dean (Medical) Dr. A. Sundaram among others.

The facility has two wards with 12 beds and several rooms for sample collection, processing, data documentation, and monitoring. It has state-of-the-art equipment for preserving serum samples at -80 degrees Celsius and -20 degrees Celsius deep freezers, high-speed centrifuge, facilities for electronic data capture with high-speed internet, thermohygrometers, and data security is maintained with controlled access.

Congratulating the team, Dr. S. Ponnusamy said, “SRM MCH&RC has come 46th position in research and such initiatives will help in increasing the hospital ranking.” He then urged students to make use of this world-class center and undertake research activities.

“Research is the most important area that we are concentrating on these days,” said Dean (Medical). “Students and faculty can do any types of clinical trials at this centre like the recent COVAXIN trial. Research should be given primary importance.”

Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar in his presidential address said, “It is important to motivate the hidden talents in this Institution. During the COVID, when we were awarded the clinical trial of COVAXIN, the minimum requirement was for a virology lab. This was met by developing, a world-class lab that was done entirely in-house.”

Urging students to overcome the fear he said, “Only when you grow out of fear can you achieve anything in life.” Recalling the Pro Chancellor’s vision he said, “Research is to be the most important part of an institution.”

The SRM Centre for Clinical trials & Research is headed by Professor of Pharmacology Dr. Satyajit Mohapatra, and supported by a team of Investigators Associate Professor Dr. Melvin George, Associate Professor Dr. Sangeetha Raja, and also from all branches of medicine (Clinical Pharmacology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Nephrology, anesthesia and critical medicine, Dermatology). The same team has successfully conducted the COVAXIN Clinical Trials (Phase 1, 2 and 3) at SRM MCH&RC, which was the only hospital in Tamil Nadu chosen for this trial.

In the last ten years, more than 35 sponsored and academic clinical trials have been done in SRM MCH&RC. Grants have been obtained from various funding agencies such as ICMR, BIRAC, DBT, DHR-ICMR National, and International Pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi-GSK, Genova Pharmaceuticals to carry out these research activities.

The competency-based MBBS curriculum being followed at present gives the student exposure to Clinical Research in the pre-final year. Students can choose it as an elective subject. Our students get exposure to current Clinical Research and Trials in this Centre.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:44 PM IST