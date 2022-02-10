SRMIST inaugurates welfare activities for its UBA adopted villages

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur under its Unnat Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 inaugurated welfare activities for adopted villages under the SRMIST-UBA perennial assistance fund. The inaugural ceremony at SRMIST’s adopted village Pattaravakkam was presided over by Chengalpattu District Collector Mr. A.R. Rahul Nath.

SRMIST’s Associate Director (Campus Life) / Nodal Officer, UBA-SRMIST, Dr. V. Thirumurugan, welcomed the gathering. He presented a report on the welfare activities done in the villages adopted by SRM -UBA in the previous year.

The event was presided over by SRMIST’s Deputy Registrar, Dr. D. Antony Ashok Kumar. In his address he emphasized the importance of the contribution of higher education institutions in rural development. He assured that SRMIST would definitely support the development of the adopted villages through various health activities, technological interventions, agricultural product development, entrepreneurship development programs and school science teaching.

The District Collector encouraged the villagers to actively participate and benefit from welfare and training activities. He urged higher education institutions to involve students and teachers in the guidelines for compulsory village service and village advancement.

Panchayat Council President Mrs. D.S. Durga Selvaraj, Vice President Mr. BS Raman, Panchayat Secretary Ms. Lokeswari, Headmaster of the school, students and villagers attended the function.

Special invitees were Dr. Vimala Rani of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Wilderness, and Dr. Gayathri Subbaiah, Assistant Professor, who spoke with the women present at the meeting. They address on how the women community can engage in entrepreneurial activities, especially in the production of value-added dairy products and vermicompost.

Sapling planting program was carried out by the Collector in front of the Grama Niladhari Center in Pattaravakkam. Parivendhar

Eight students were awarded scholarships under the Free Education Scheme for SRM-UBA Adopted Village Students. Apart from this there was distribution of science learning kits to adopted villages, training programs for the betterment of the lives of the villagers, Vermicompost preparation and mushroom cultivation, E-Marketing promotion, value added dairy products and marketing, training of tailoring and handicrafts and training for Yoga and mental health.

