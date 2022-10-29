SRMIST hosts national level techno-management fest 'Aaruush'

Educational institutions have a greater role to play in the process of nation building, said Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr. Anil Kakodkar. He was addressing the students during the inauguration of 16th edition of national level techno-management fest 'Aaruush' at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) premises at Kattankulathur near Chennai today. He was the chief guest at the inauguration of Aaruush.

Techno-Management Fest will be conducted for a period of four days, starting from 27 October (Thursday) it will go on till 30 October (Sunday). Dr. Anil said while institutions for higher learning undertake their regular role of promoting education, they can play a prominent role in ushering in spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship among the students.

The four day fest aims to cater to an audience from all over the country and has activities like address by eminent personalities, workshops, entrepreneurial summits, industrial conclave, unconference, proshows and expos. Educational institutions mould the students into able citizens who can contribute towards the progress of the nation.

Eminent scientist quoted the example of Standford University. The alumni of that institution have made contributions that are worth noting, said Dr Anil. Alumni of that institution have come up with innovations (products), their entrepreneurial ventures generate a revenue of 2.9 trillion dollars which is quite near to the GDP of our nation, he reminded.

'Similar measures could be undertaken in India, he said and reminded, that our country is home to great institutions and even if small percent of them undertake such activities we can achieve wonders.'

Speaking about Aaruush, Dr Anil said there is a great scope for activities like them. It is happy to see fests like these being conducted at the institutions as they have rich prospects for promoting entrepreneurship, innovation among the students which may lead to great business ventures in the future.

Eminent scientist also spoke about having the humane application of science. Progess of technology may make some very powerful, there may be room for exploitation using technology. There should be little scope for that, stress should be on humane use of science and technology.

Founder chancellor of SRMIST Dr T R Paarivendhar stressed for a greater role for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Focus should be on learning great concepts and turning them into sustainable ventures.

Events like Aaruush have good prospects of kindling the spirit of entrepreneurship and the desire to come up with something new. Institution would render great support to such events of great importance, said Dr. Paarivendhar.

Dr. S Ponnusamy, registrar of SRMIST and Dr. Lt. Col. A. Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) of SRMIST and Dr A. Rathinam, convenor of Aaruush were among others present.