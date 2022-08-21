SRMIST holds international conference on Ayurveda

Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM), Directorate of Research, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur conducted a one-day international conference on “Innovation and Incubation in Next generation P5 Medicine Using Evidence-based Ayurveda”.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India was the chief guest and delivered the keynote address. Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, delivered the plenary talk. The event was presided by SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy. Dean (Research) Prof. B. Neppolian, delivered the inaugural address. The conference was convened by Dr. R. C. Satish Kumar, Coordinator, IIISM.

Ms. Subashini Vanangamudi, Executive Director, Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Chennai & Managing Director, VANAN B.V, Netherlands was awarded the “Best Woman Entrepreneur award for Community services” for her extraordinary contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 400 scientist, Ayurveda doctors and biotechnologists participated in the conference. Seven speakers from across the country shared their knowledge on various topics. Dr. Pitchaih Kumar, State Licensing Authority, T.N, was the guest of honour for the valedictory. He presented the best poster awards to the winners.