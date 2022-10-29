SRMIST Director launches book titled 'My True Friend'

There are lot of challenges one has to face in the world and doing that needs courage which has to come from within ourselves, said eminent spiritualist Shubha Didi speaking at a programme in Chennai recently to launch the book titled 'My True Friend.'

Event was organised by Internal Insight, an organisation into promotion of spiritual well-being of people.

Director of Communications at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) R Nanda Kummar launched My True Friend which is a pocket book that contain quick and easy solutions to our almost every day problems. It is within ourselves that we can look for answers to problems that bother us from outside, said Shubha Didi – Spiritual Master & Life Coach, The Internal Insight.

'Inherent objective of spiritual practises is not merely about recitation of divine names, it is far more deeper.' It is about training our mind to be strong at all times, said the spiritualist who is also the founder of Internal Insight.

Sound body and sound mind go together to establish a very healthy life. Healthy life needs both to go hand-in-hand. Healthy diet, exercising, good life style can give sound body. For a sound mind, the mind should be trained adequately by following spiritual disciplines.

Providing help on a materialistic level is praiseworthy, however, rendering a spiritual help for establishing a sound mind is a greater from of helping, said Subha Didi.

Earlier, eminent business man and philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswami Chettiar launched the book 'Ashtavakra Geeta As Spoken' during the event. Chairman Sri Sai Spiritual Central Trust (Bengaluru) Mr Srichand T Rajpal launched the programme titled 'Sapt Sadhana.'

Chairman and Managing Director of TANGEDCO Rajesh Lakhani launched another programme of Internal Insight titled 'Internal Insights School of Thoughts (IISHT)'.

IISHT is a programme which comprises several activities that which like courses, lectures that address the issues of youngsters, with an objective of enhancing their mental health by instilling self-confidence, clarity and stability, bringing about fearlessness backed with internal love and empathy.

While Ashtavakra Geeta is about mysteries pertaining to the ultimate truth that was explained to King Janaka by Sage Ashtavakra, Ashtavakra Geeta As Spoken is a book where Shubha Didi has re explained and elucidated this wisdom imparted by Ashtavakra in a way that can be easily understood by one and all.

Sapt Sadhana is a programme that aims to unravel the mysteries of Good Karma (Good deeds). Several activities were taken up by Internal Insight under this programme like The foods and Goods Initiative, Feeding the needy, providing medical supplies, providing prosthetic limbs, undertaking beach clean-up, planting saplings.

Shubha Didi also conducted a meditation session during the event explaining about how one could reach one's inner self and train it for attaining inner peace.