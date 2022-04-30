SRM to conduct collaborative research with Himalaya

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Himalaya Wellness Company. The purpose of this agreement is collaborative research & educational programs like Analytical Chemistry, Formulation and development, Phytochemistry, Pharmacognosy, Preclinical toxicology and Pharmacology, in-vitro mutagenicity, Clinical Pharmacology.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided by SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Dean (Research) Dr. Neppolian and Coordinator (IIISM) Dr. Rajesh Kumawat. The Himalaya Wellness Company was represented by Dr.Rajesh Kumawat, Head (Medical Services and Clinical Development) and Mr. V. S. Suresh Kumar, Manager, Clinical Trials, Himalaya Wellness Company.

The main objective of this MoU is to support Post Graduate dissertation / faculty research providing Pure herbs for the Post Graduate students (also explore the possibility on polyherbal/ proprietary formulation), for having Post Graduate industry training-hands on experience-on clinical research and to explore newer indications/ scientific markers for widening the scope of herbs in unmet medical areas.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:13 AM IST