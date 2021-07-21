Corporate Gallery

SRM signs MoU with SIRD for rural development

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur under its Unnat Bharat Abhiyan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, TN (SIRD & PR). As per this undertaking, both the institutions will conduct collaborative training, seminars, workshops etc.; internship - both short and long term for students of SRMIST at SIRD&PR; faculty development programmes; conduct research studies on mutual agreement; carrying out Programme Evaluation and Consultancy on mutual areas of interest, documentation of Case Studies on best practices and its dissemination; Village Adoption Programme and Out-reach Programme for model village, conducting exhibitions/meets and Melas and networking with institutions working for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj.

