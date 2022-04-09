SRM signs MoU with LNIPE for development programs

SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur and Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior, M.P. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for faculty exchange and guest lecture programs, submission and execution of collaborative research and research projects, research guidance, sharing of knowledge and technology transfer, seminar/webinar series, sharing of materials and services, extension activities, students exchange programs, jointly proposing and conducting new short-term skill development programmes, NAAC Inspection support and implementation of NEP 2020.

Representative of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were Vice Chancellor Prof Vivek Pandey, Registrar Prof. A. S. Sajwan, HoD Sports Psychology Prof. M.K. Singh, HoD Sports Biomechanics Prof Joseph Singh, HoD Management and Coaching Dr. Ashish Phulkar, HoD Yogic Sciences Dr. Nibu R Krishna, Director Extension Services Dr. Y. S. Rajpoot and Assistant Director Extension Services Dr. Amar Kumar. From SRMIST were Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Director (Sports) Dr. R. Mohana Krishnan among others.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:44 AM IST