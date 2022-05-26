e-Paper Get App

SRM signs MoU with Defence Service Staff College

FPJ BureauUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:40 AM IST
SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, an Armed Forces Training Institution of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The primary objective of this MoU is to provide migration facilities for Armed Forces Officers posted as faculty in DSSC by SRMIST leading to the award of Ph.D. in programmes like Defence and Strategic Studies, Disaster Management, Communication, Economics, International Relations, Logistics, Cyber Warfare, Electronics, Weapon Technology, Defence Budgeting etc.

Present on the occasion from DSSC was Commandant Lt Gen S Mohan, AVSM, SM, VSM. SRMIST was represented by its Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy among others.

Speaking at the press conference, Lt Gen S. Mohan said, “This is the first of its kind, as DSSC is entering into a MoU with a private college. Through this we will have our officers do Ph.D. in SRMIST. In the future we will explore more academic opportunities with SRMIST.”

Explaining about this MoU, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan said, “We have signed this agreement with National Defence Academy for out boarded cadets with ARTARC to enable the Officers to pursue any of the masters or doctoral programs. Through this the officers of DSSC can pursue masters as well as Ph.D. programs that are offered here.”

He also elaborated that SRMIST has reserved five seats for the wards of defence personnel serving in the Indian navy. SRMIST offers programs in Defence and Strategy Studies and Disaster MGMT as well.

