SRM Physiotherapy students receive ‘World Union Book of Records’ award

SRM College of Physiotherapy at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH& RC), Kattankulathur was awarded with the ‘World Union Book of Records’ for most students participating in an awareness lid torch relay for a cause.

SRM College of Physiotherapy on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day (8th September) attempted the “Longest relay run with a flaming torch” from SRM Amaravati campus in Andhra Pradesh to SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

Adjudicatory of World Union Book of Records Christopher awarded the World Union Book of Records citation to the students who participated in this run.

Titled ROM (Resounding Overnight Momentous) 2022: THE PHYSIO RUN, the mega-event consists of about 70 physiotherapy students, who ran a distance of 480 km. This event was a non-stop relay, mirroring an Olympic torch relay.

The run began by 7.45am on 6th September, 2022, continued through 7th and ended on 8th September, 2022. The aim of the Physio Run is to create public awareness of children's rights, environmental issues, disability, and children.

The chief guest for the valedictory was Kumaresan, Social Policy Specialist - Child Protection UNICEF Office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He said, “There was only positive vibes in the campus. SRM team has been committed and consistent throughout the process.” He added that UNICEF is ready to extend any support and collaborate for child protection.

SRM MCH&RC’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Science) Dr. Lt Col Arunachalam Ravikumar said, “It is a proud moment for the youth of our Institution. This spirit can be channelized and motivate to other youngster in the country.” He also urged the students to continue this good initiative.

Last year, the same team completed a 280 km run from SRM Trichy campus to SRM Kattankulathur campus. This occasion was registered with the Asia and India Book of records for an attempt at the “Longest relay run with a flaming torch”.

This year participating students were selectively grouped into 4 groups, after going through a well- researched framed- screening and selection protocol. The runners were accompanied by buses, an ambulance, patrol vehicles, and supply trucks. Each participant and team support member adhere to safety precautions during the entire run.

Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Additional Registrar Dr. T. Mythili, Dean (Medical) Dr. A. Sundaram, Dean I/C ( Physiotherapy) Prof. T.S. Veera Goudhaman among others.