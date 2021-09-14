SRM opens an in-vitro diagnostic lab in association with HCL

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has tied up with HCL Technologies Limited to open an In-vitro Diagnostic Lab in their premises. The facility was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan and Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies Ltd Mr. R. Balamurugan. SRMIST had signed a MoU with HCL Technologies Limited to undertake collaborative device and assay development programs and to work together on other collaborative R & D program(s), Verification and Validation, Sustenance activities as may be mutually agreed upon between SRMIST and HCL. As a part of MoU, HCL IVD Lab was established and inaugurated in the SRMIST Kattankulathur Campus.

ALSO READ SRM bags three excellence awards from AICTE

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:16 PM IST