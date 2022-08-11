SRM Med students make it big, get placed with great pay package

It was a moment of pride for the students of Allied Health Sciences of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre at Kattankulathur near Chennai. About 11 students from MSc Audiology and Speech Language Pathology department have been placed in United States of America (USA)at a very handsome pay package. Founder chancellor of SRMIST Dr T R Paarivendhar showered praises on the students who have won the placement with great pay package.

The 11 students have been placed at Pleasanton in California of USA with a salary package of 72,000 USD per annum which amounts to about Rs 55 lakhs in the Indian estimates. The students have won applauds from every one at a function held in Chennai recently.

Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) at SRMIST Lt Col Dr. A. Ravikumar said it is a matter of pride for the institution that trained these students. They have passed even the toughest phase and emerged successfully, he said. These students have also brought laurels to their parents. It is a moment of celebration for SRM Medical College, its students have good it a good name with their success, he said.

Speaking further, he said SRMIST usually has a good name for engineering, it is known as an ideal institution for studying courses related to engineering and has out shone many other institutions. Institutions offering programmes from other streams too are not left behind, now they too are putting up an impressive show. SRM Medical College which was established in 2005 is now moving quickly towards glory keeping up with its neighbouring engineering wing, he said.

The secret behind the success of the institution (SRM Medical College) is dedicated clinical oriented teaching, he said. The students had to pass an interview comprising three phases to get placed. The first phase comprised group discussion, the second phase comprised individual round, third round had questions related to the subject. T. Mythili, additional registrar at SRMIST said medical college in the group is now making rapid progress and recording achievements on a great scale.

The success in the interview stands testimony to the care that students get in the institution, she said and added that institution makes every effort to ensure the students get all the best and turn into highly qualified individuals who would efficiently handle responsibilities on the work front. They are soon planning to commence international placements even in Nursing and Physiotherapy courses also, she said. Chancellor of SRMIST T.R. Paarivendhar said students play a crucial role as far as educational institutions are concerned. Alumni of the insitution take the popularity of the institution they study to a greater level.

SRMIST is an institution that has proved its mettle and its alumni have spread far and wide, he said and reminded that on his recent tour in USA, he had met lot of students there who have studied in SRM, they are everywhere, he said. SRMIST has made steadfast progress, this year, 12,000 students of their institution have been placed. One of the student has been placed at Amazon - Germany at a handsome pay package of 1 crore. The institution also had significant contribution towards mitigating the problems posed by COVID-19 situation. The institution worked together with Bharath Biotech in developing vaccine for COVID and it was one of the institutions selected for conducting a trial for the vaccine. Educational Institutions can contribute towards progress of the nation and SRMIST wishes to play a significant role there, he said. Dr. Venkatachalam, placement officer at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Professor Sundaram, Dean (Medical), SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre were among those present along with Dr. V H Savitha (HOD of ASLP) and Professor Dr. G. Selvarajan, HOD of ENT at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.