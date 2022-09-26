SRM hosts national seminar on role of Saivaite Adheenams in Tamil language

A national seminar on ‘The Role of Saivaite Adheenams in the growth of the Tamil language’ was organized at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. Consolidated by SRMIST’s Tamil Perayam, the event was presided over by SRMIST’s Founder Chancellor Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar.

Many Mahasannidanams across the state were invited to this event. The welcome address was presented by SRMIST’s Estate Officer R. Arunachalam. The keynote address was given by the President of Tamil Perayam Dr. Karu Nagarajan.

Dharumai Adheenam 27th Gurumaga Sannithanam His Holiness Kayilai Maasila Mani Desiga Gnana Sambantha Paramachariya Swamigal gave a special address. He said, “Students of the Adheenam study Thirumurai, a collection of songs and hymns in 12 volumes. These songs are in praise of Lord Shiva in Tamil. They then pursue their career for the development of language.”

Thiruvannamalai Adheenam, Kundrakudi Guru Magasannithanam His Holiness Ponnambala Adigalaar in his address said, “Everyone has the responsibility of developing and protecting our mother language and protecting the scripts. In our Adheenam, we train students to become excellent poets and perform debates wisely.”

Mayilam Pommapuram Adheenam His Holiness Siva Gnana Balaya Swamigal Thirumai Pazhani Adheenam said, “Tamil is considered a highly independent classical language. Saiva Atheenams and Thirumadams have greatly contributed towards achieving Semmozhi status. This great seminar is being held to recognize the great work done by them and to think about what work can be done for the development of Tamil.”

Dr. T.R. Paarivendharin his speech announced that Saiva Siddhanta courses will soon be launched at SRMIST. He was then presented with a senkol by all the mutt heads.

The Atheenams of Tamil Nadu are distinguished for cultivating virtue along with language, art and culture. The Saivite Thirumadams, who considered religion and Senthamizh as two-eyed, supported the poets and made the Tamil language popular. Some of the pioneers became the best Tamil poets and developed the Tamil language.

Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medicine and Health Sciences) Lt. Col. Dr. A . Ravi Kumar and various Mutt heads among others.