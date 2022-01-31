SRM Hospital releases ‘Valli’ Health Card for the community

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), Kattankulathur released the Valli Health Card and the 7th edition of Healthcare CSR Bulletin – “Valli”.

These were released by SRM MCH&RC’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Lt. Col A. Ravikumar. This initiative was undertaken by Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation as part of its CSR activity.

About 15 people from Amphenol Omniconnect India Pvt. Ltd and 10 SRMIST’s housekeeping staffs were among the first to receive this Valli Health Card. Card Holders would get a 20 percent discount on OP investigations at SRM MCH&RC, apart from the regular concessions that are in place.

Present on the occasion was retired Sub-Inspector S Murugan, SRM MCH&RC’s Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Thangaraj, Dean (Dental) Dr. Vivek, Dean (Occupational Therapy) Dr. Ganapathy Sankar, SRMIST’s Sports Advisor Mr. Nandhagopal, representatives from Amphenol Omniconnect India Pvt. Ltd and members of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lt. Col A. Ravikumar said, “This is good hope in these tiring times. This initiative from Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation will help those unable or not able to afford the proper medical attention the right to good health care.”

He appreciated those who were involved in this initiative and encouraged them to keep up the good work and retain the quality of service provided.

Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Thangaraj, said, “SRM MCH&RC has been provided the best treatment at the most affordable rate. This health care will even ease the burden on those who are unable to get quality health care.”

D. V. Venkatagiri, Secretary of Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation said the Health Card will be distributed to the community through the medical camps organized by the Foundation.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:28 AM IST