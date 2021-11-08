SRM holds 17th Annual Convocation

The 17th Annual Convocation of SRM Institute of Science & Technology was held in a dual-mode. Rank Holders and Ph.D. degree awardees were given their degrees in person at Dr. T.P. Ganesan Auditorium, Main Campus, Kattankulathur. About 15,154 students belonging to the Faculties of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Science and Humanities, Medicine & Health Science and Management studies including 176 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees in various disciplines. 256 students were awarded medals for having secured First, Second, and the Third rank in their courses.

“Quality education will lead to massive transform”, said the chief guest Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. “To suit this, our education sector is developing and changing to meet the demand. This is done through the New Education Policy 2020.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:00 PM IST