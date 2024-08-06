 SRM donates Rs. 1 crore to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for Wayanad
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has played a significant role by contributing an aid of Rs.1 Crore towards the rehabilitation efforts at Wayanad, Kerala.

The Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, has personally donated Rs. 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore only) to the Chief Minister&#39;s Distress Relief Fund. This substantial donation is aimed at providing the much-needed assistance to the affected communities to facilitate their recovery and rebuilding process. Dr. Paarivendhar expressed his deep concern for those impacted by the disaster and emphasized the institution’s commitment to supporting relief efforts. SRMIST has always been at the forefront of community service and social responsibility.

