SRM College of Arts and Science’s Silver Jubilee Graduation Day held; 1,220 students receive degree certificates; 6 get Gold medals

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana & Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, appealed to the student community to identify their talents, skills and potential, harness those qualities and work hard to be an achiever.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was addressing the 25th Graduation Day at SRM College of Arts and Science at Kattankulathur on Monday. She exhorted students to ignite their spark within and while staying away from things that distracted and slowed them down, the students should contribute to nation building in the process of improving their own lives.

She recalled that after nearly two long years of lockdown, the country was back to its normal self and this was made possible as the nation had now become self-reliant. She recalled that there was a time when India had to wait for decades for vaccines to combat diseases like tetanus and polio among others.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that we were able to make COVID vaccines in a short span of time. Some global experts said that if there was one country where there would be mass deaths, it would be India, but we proved them wrong due to the efforts of young people like you, companies and excellent leadership,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

She had a word of caution to the young graduates, saying they would be surrounded by criticism as they embarked on their new professional journey and reminded that they should continue to work hard as they had been prepared for this journey by their parents and teachers.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while unveiling New Education Policy, said it was formulated with the specific intention of making youth excel in all walks of life at the global level.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded SRM Group, particularly Dr. T.R.Paarivendhar, MP, Founder Chairman and Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions and SRM IST for creating this fine institution and continuing to support students through financial assistance to encourage them to pursue higher education.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan also distributed certificates and gold medals to some of the graduands.

In his address, Dr. Paarivendhar recalled that the seed he had sown in 1968 had now grown as a mighty banyan tree with over one lakh students in all their institutions. It was very important for the young graduates to contribute to the society in a huge measure, while improving and developing their own lives. Through SRM Group of institutions, 15,000 youth get employment every year, he said.

Dr. Paarivendhar appealed to students to be ever in gratitude to their parents, teachers and their alma mater. “You are ambassadors of this institution and your excellence and progress alone will make us happy,” he remarked.

Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, offered his felicitations. He said they should strive to become job providers rather than job seekers. He said alumni of SRM had excelled in all jobs and roles all over the world and it was heartening to note that all of them retained their bonding and affinity with their institution.

Harini Ravi, Correspondent, SRM Arts and Science College, presided over the Silver Jubilee Graduation Ceremony. Dr. R.Vasudevaraj, Principal, SRM Arts and Science College, presented the annual report. 1,220 young women and men, including 6 gold medallists, received their degrees on the occasion.