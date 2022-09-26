SRM celebrates World Tourism Day

SRM Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur commemorated World Tourism Day at the institute’s premises. The chief guest of the event was Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). The guest of honor was Manpreet Kaur, Managing Director of VIMAAN Aviation Academy & Executive Cabin crew of Gulf Stream. The event was presided over by SRMIST’s Registrar Dr. S.Ponnusamy, Director (IHM) Dr. D. Antony Ashok Kumar, and Vice Principal (IHM) Lalitha among others.

In his address, Sandeep Nanduri said, “Tourism is expanding rapidly and it provides abundant employment opportunities and contributes to about 5.8% GDP of the global economy. The pandemic had created a big impact on the industry, which has affected the global economy. Now tourism has come up with technological advancements such as Augmented Reality, and live video of the location. Sound and light shows, 3D projections among others are alternate ways of gaining an idea about destinations without depending upon a tourist guide.”

He also added that the new generation of tourism incorporates caravan tourism, farm visiting tourism, experiential tourism, and plantation tourism to name a few. These allow people to stay there and observe the entire procedure of the fieldwork.

Manpreet Kaur said, “It is necessary to encourage future hoteliers to work towards the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry. Programs like World Tourism Day will allow a rethinking of tourism and renovate the industry. It is essential to participate in more workshops, seminars and competitions to be successful.”

In his address Registrar Dr. S.Ponnusamy said, “Every year SRMIST celebrates World Tourism Day by creating awareness on environmental issues. Rethinking tourism will reflect the development of students through education and job opportunities to grow more sustainable.”

Winners of various cultural events were awarded prizes.