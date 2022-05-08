SRM breaks all placement records

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has successfully placed 10,000+ young minds this placement season. This is a record breaking number as no other institution has placed so many students so far. The number are expected to rise as many more companies are expected to come as the placement season will continue till April/May 2022.

A phenomenal 10,000+ offers have been made to the graduating class of 2022 students this placement season. More than 1000 companies have already visited the campus since the commencement of the placement season in July 2021.

About 4000+ students have been made Super Dream (Rs.10 L Pa+) and Dream offer (Rs.5 L Pa+) and 5200+ Unique offers so far. Students are also recruited by companies from the Core Engineering sector.

The diversity and exposure of our next-gen engineering graduates' help them contribute to a wide spectrum. They also have the ability to achieve, innovate, and undertake Start-ups that make them valuable to the economy and society at large.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:47 PM IST