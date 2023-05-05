Sreeleela launches AZORTE “Summer on my mind” SS23 Collection

Azorte, Reliance Retail’s premium large format fashion NeoStore, launched its SS23 “Summer on my mind” collection. Sreeleela a popular GenZ Telugu actress launched the collection at Azorte, Sahara City Mall, Hyderabad.

AZORTE is excited to introduce its new Summer collection which is a perfect combination of high fashion aesthetics and summery hues, the new collection is absolutely sigh worthy and is available in prices that are pocket friendly. With the new collection, the focus has been on versatile creations that are high on both comfort, stylish and echoes the current mind space of fashion shoppers.

Azorte’s Summer collection range promises to be exquisite, comfortable and perfectly captures the vibe of the season with the right selection of colours, prints and silhouettes. Women shoppers are sure to be delighted by a range of flowy dresses, cropped tops, shorts and more that are sure to brighten up any casual day and make one look effortlessly chic.

Men can look forward to classy and sophisticated apparels with a range of lightweight and breathable shirts and bottom wear in vibrant colours and patterns suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

AZORTE, India’s only Fashion NeoStore which houses an eclectic portfolio of western and Indian wear, footwear, fashion accessories, beauty and more, launched its first store in Bengaluru in September 2022. With several tech-enabled innovations including smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks, it currently operates five stores across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR.