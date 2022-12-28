Spreading cheer among children with the Reliance spirit of ‘We Care’

RVR16-AMOL RAVAL

‘December to Remember’, an initiative to bring cheer to underprivileged children across India, saw Reliance volunteers reach out to Anganwadis, schools and underserved communities. In its 10th year now, the initiative imbibes Reliance’s philosophy of ‘We Care’ through volunteering and reached over 8100 children aged 3-12 years in 2022.

‘December to Remember’ included celebrations at Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland in Mumbai on 26 December with over 1400 children from marginalised backgrounds getting a special treat while experiencing a unique event of rides and entertainment activities.

“Christmas is a time to share joy and merriment. At Reliance Foundation, for over a decade now, Isha and I have cherished celebrating Christmas with children,” said Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation. “This year as well, children from marginalised backgrounds came together to enjoy fun and games at the Hamleys Wonderland in Mumbai, and at venues across the country. Hundreds of Reliance volunteers made this a truly magical experience by distributing gifts, sharing love, and spreading smiles all around, making it a December to Remember! Here’s wishing that the coming year brings tremendous hope and opportunity for all our children.”

Starting in the first week of December in Mumbai, the December to Remember activities took place across Thane, Kolkata, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Delhi, Ranchi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The activities were a mix of celebrations, where Reliance employees and their families engaged in entertaining children and distributing gift bags. The bags contained age-appropriate fun and educational toys from Hamleys, nutritional snacks and festive items. Employees also engaged children in games, teaching craft and motivating them with an aim to spread happiness. Together, employees contributed over 1500 volunteering hours to bring cheer to the children. A raffle contest was also held at every location where a child with the winning ticket got to make a wish.

The celebrations at Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland™ in Mumbai were a fun extravaganza for underprivileged children from different NGOs and other organisations that work with Reliance Foundation. The children had a great time at the various attractions including the Monster Ride, Hamleys Village, Haunted Circus, the Ferris Wheel, Carousel, Lego Playzone and the carnival games.

December to Remember is a continuation of Reliance Foundation’s sustained initiatives in Education and Sports for All through activities that include scholarships, guidance and mentorship, promotion of sports as well as development of sporting infrastructure at the grassroots and more.