Spotflock CEO Sridhar Seshadri sheds light on thriving in a global slowdown at Startupedia '23

A panel of experts gathered recently for a discussion on "Strategies for thriving in a global slowdown" hosted by the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) at the 9th edition of Startupedia '23 in Hyderabad. It covered among others, discussion on "Decoding investor needs." The event concluded on a high note with 100+ participants across the nation and an array of activities that provided the participants with a platform to gain insights and knowledge about the world of startups.

Startupedia is a fully mentored start-up event conducted annually at the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad. It is a 2-day event where the participants are groomed and mentored by some of the top industry experts to refine their ideas into viable business plans and get an opportunity to pitch their plans in front of a jury comprising industry experts and prospective investors.

Sridhar Seshadri, CEO & Co-Founder, Spotflock Technologies Private Limited, a deep tech company which specializes in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, talked about focusing on investing in digital transformation, diversifying customer base, leveraging long-term relationships, embracing innovation, prioritizing cash flow and agility, increasing automation, and investing in talent as strategies for thriving in a global slowdown.

Participants gained valuable insights on how to attract investors to their startup. The panel discussion on "Decoding investor needs" discussed various aspects - identifying the different types of investors, understanding their motivations, and establishing trust and communication between investors and startups. They also discussed the importance of financial projections and their impact on investor decisions. They analyzed current market trends' impact on investor needs and strategies. Participants understood how to communicate the value of a startup to investors effectively.

Following this, Startupedia '23 had a mentoring session for participants and startups. The startup teams were divided into three panels led by Sridhar Seshadri and two others for mentoring. They provided an opportunity for the participants to receive conceptual clarity, which helped them fine-tune their ideas and business models for a better understanding on how to take their startup to the next level.

Prof. S Srinivasa Murthy, Director, IPE; Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla, Founder and COO, SagaVisions India; Charan Lakkaraju, Founder and CEO, StuMagz; Rathnakar Samavedam, Investment Director and CEO, Hyderabad Angels; Subba Rao, Board of Director, Hyderabad Angels; Anubhav Tiwari, Head of Deeptech & Medtech, Incubator, amongst others attended the event.

