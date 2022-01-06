SPMCIL pays Rs 240.41 crore dividend to government

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Schedule-‘A’ Miniratna Category-I CPSE, wholly owned by Government of India under the administrative control of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance has paid a Final Dividend of Rs. 240.41 crore to Government of India for F.Y. 2020-21 being 5% of Net worth of the Company as at 31st March 2021 [57% of Profit after Tax (PAT) for F.Y. 2020-21) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines. The dividend cheque was presented by Tripti P. Ghosh, CMD, SPMCIL along with Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance), SPMCIL to Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman in the august presence of Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA and Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Finance.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of Bank Notes, Coins, Security Paper, Passports, Security Inks and other Security Products during the year 2020-21. SPMCIL has produced 8288 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 2757 million pieces of circulating coins, 6870 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 600.42 Metric Ton (MT) of Security Inks in 2020-21. During the year 2020-21, the Revenue from Operations of the Company is Rs.4712.57 crore and Profit before Tax is Rs.789.74 crores.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:49 AM IST