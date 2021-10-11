e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:01 PM IST

SPMCIL participates in 9th edition of Delhi Jewelry & Gem Fair

FPJ Bureau
SPMCIL participated in the 9th edition of Delhi Jewelry & Gem Fair organized at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 2nd to 4th October 2021. Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance), SPMCIL was part of the inaugural ceremony where he lighted the lamp with organizing team. This is one of the biggest fair of jewelry industry in North India with more than 200 exhibitors currently participating in the show. Satyendar Jain, Cabinet Minister of Delhi Government also visited the stall. SPMCIL showcased its presence with the various commemorative coins, medallions and also its Gold and Silver refining capabilities.

