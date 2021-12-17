SPMCIL organises health check-up camp at Corporate Office

A camp has been organized on December 15, 2021 for Health check-up of employees by the Venkateshwar Neuroscience Centre Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi at SPMCIL, Corporate Office. In this camp, BP, Blood Sugar, Bone Mineral Density, Neuropathy monitoring of the employees were checked and suitable counseling was also provided by the doctors. During the camp most of the personnel starting from Senior Officials took advantage of the above health check-up camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:40 PM IST