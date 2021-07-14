SPMCIL holds Covid vax drive for all employees at Corporate Office

Covid-19 vaccination camp was organized in SPMCIL Corporate Office for all categories of its employees and their family members as a preventive measure against Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was conducted under the aegis of District Magistrate Office, New Delhi with the coordination of Dr. Pallavi Jain and her team presented from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. All the remaining immunization Staff and Senior Management from SPMCIL to immunization were vaccinated and all beneficiaries were given doses of Covishield medicine during the camp.