SPHEEHA takes forward its initiative of upliftment of tribals

The officials of SPHEEHA, (an NGO), carrying forward their resolve to uplift the tribals by volunteers, along with a team of experts on groundwater and solar energy, conducted surveys and surveys in Temrubahar, Golardhana and Mogradhana villages of Rehatgo tehsil last weekend. There are a lot of problems in the area due to lack of water and night lights on the roads, which SPHEEHA is trying to solve through scientific methods.

With the help of satellite maps of the Central Ground Water Board, efforts are being made to prepare a detailed plan for the source of groundwater and water recharge, so that a permanent solution to this problem can be found. Sites for solar street lights have also been identified in 8 villages by a team of experts, and SPHEEHA plans to install these lights by the end of the next two months.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:36 PM IST