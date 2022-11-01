e-Paper Get App
Special Campaign 2.0: CR completes 624 cleanliness campaign towards cleanliness and good governance

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
Central Railway taking the lead in Government of India’s Special Campaign 2.0 started on October 2, 2022, completed so far 624 campaigns till October 24, 2022. This includes cleanliness drive at Railway Stations, Railway premises, Tracks, Workshops, Railway colonies etc. and to ensure the disposal of pending matters in offices.

In line with the philosophy of Special Campaign 2.0, Central Railway has taken up all 466 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign. A special emphasis has been laid on mechanized cleaning of railway stations with a special focus on cleanliness of trains and stations including toilets & washrooms.

Central Railway has already held more than 624 cleanliness campaigns covering railway stations, offices, workshops, Railway Staff colonies etc. During this campaign, several other initiatives have also been taken which include the development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of various pending references.

Additionally, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’. It provides real-time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances. Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in offices.

