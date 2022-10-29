Special Campaign 2.0: Central Railway so far completed 608 cleanliness campaigns, surfacing the Way for Cleanliness and good governance

e-Paper Get App
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Central Railway taking the lead in Government of India’s Special Campaign 2.0 started on October 2, 2022, so far completed 608 campaigns out of 704 campaigns planned upto October 31, 2022. This campaign includes cleanliness drive at Railway Stations, Railway premises, Tracks, Workshops, Railway colonies etc. and to ensure the disposal of pending matters in government offices and Ministries.

In line with the philosophy of Special Campaign 2.0, Central Railway has set a wide target for itself. It is on a cleanliness mission and has taken up all 466 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign. A special emphasis has been laid on mechanized cleaning of railway stations with a special focus on cleanliness of trains and stations including toilets & washrooms.

Central Railway has already held more than 608 cleanliness campaigns covering railway stations, offices, workshops, Railway Staff colonies etc. During this campaign, several other initiatives have also been taken which include the development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of various pending references.

Additionally, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’. It provides real-time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances. Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in government offices.

