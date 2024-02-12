South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) Annual Awards

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO), under the leadership of President Dr. Vandana Srivastava, has been actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at the welfare of railway employees and their families, as well as the broader community. The Annual Awards function was held at the SWR Officers Club on 8th February 2024, with General Manager of South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore, presiding over as the Chief Guest of the function.

Dr. Vandana Srivastava stated that SWRWWO is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the welfare of railway employees and their families, with a focus on education, healthcare, and community development, striving to create a better environment for all employees.

During this occasion, various cultural programs were organized and prizes were distributed to the children of Non-Gazetted Railway employees in three age groups between the ages of 6-15 years for ‘On-the-Spot’ Drawing & Painting and ‘On-the-Spot’ Essay competitions. This year, an amount of Rs. 42,900 was distributed as cash prizes to 52 winners in different age groups. Additionally, scholarships were awarded to the children of Railway employees to support their educational aspirations.

Educational Initiatives:

SWRWWO operates three centers in SWR/HQ, including an English Medium High School, 'Tamanna' school for special children, and 'Little Oaks' Creche. The High School underwent significant improvements including infrastructure enhancements, the establishment of a fully equipped science lab, enrichment of the library, and organizing educational trips and workshops.

Community Outreach:

The organization took a proactive role in promoting cleanliness through "Swacchata Pakhwada" campaigns, distributing eco-friendly sanitary pads, and conducting educational programs. Additionally, SWRWWO donated essential equipment such as digital weighing machines, RO water filters, and microwave ovens to Central Hospital, enhancing healthcare facilities.

Principal Heads of Department and senior officers were present on this occasion.