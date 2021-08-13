e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:52 PM IST

South Western Railway organises Seminars On Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

FPJ Bureau

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Bharat Scout and Guides of South Western Railway organized a seminar and Quiz Competition on 07.08.2021 for the member of SWR Bharat Scouts & Guides on Quit India Movement at State Headquarters/SWR/BSG. A total No. of 50 Scouts and Guides participated in the seminar, where the SOC (State Organizing Commissioner) Scouts and SOC Guides gave a presentation on the values and Guiding Principles of the Indian Independence Movement. 6 teams have been participated and led by Qummruddin Subedar consisting of Shabana Syed. M Ravindran has won the 1st place.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:52 PM IST

