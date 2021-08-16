South Western Railway, Mysuru Division organises Unity Run

On August 12, 2021 Railway Protection Force of Mysuru Division organized a UNITY RUN as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" marking the beginning of celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence. The rally started from Chamundi Railway Officers’ Club in Yadavagiri and culminated at Mysore Railway Station. The Run was flagged off by the Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal, in the presence of Addl. DRM Devasahayam, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Dr. Ramachandra & Thomas John Divisional Security Commissioner/RPF/MYS. About 100 Officers and Jawans of Railway Protection Force, Mysore participated in the Run. The program is the first in the series of programs being organised by Railway Protection Force Mysore, spread over a year to celebrate the beginning of 75 yrs of Indian Independence.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:32 AM IST