South Western Railway, Mysuru Division is celebrating Women's Day from March 1st to 8th, 2023 under the theme DigitALL Innovation and Technology for Gender equality

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division is celebrating week long International Women’s Day from 1st to 8th March 2023. The week-long celebration will include a variety of activities such as a cycle rally, a breast cancer screening camp by NIRAMAI (an artificial intelligence-led radiation-free, non-contact breast health screening solution), a quiz competition, games, and a valedictory program.

The week long celebrations was flagged off with a cycle rally on 1st March 2023 where around more than 50 Women employees and other staff of Mysuru division participated in the rally starting from Chamundi Club, Yadavagiri upto the Divisional Railway Manager Office, Mysuru.



The highlight of the week-long celebration is the Breast Cancer Screening Camp for the women employees of Mysuru division organized by NIRAMAI (Artificial intelligence led radiation free, non contact breast health screening solution). The 3 day camp starting from today in the premises of Divisional Railway Manager Office was inaugurated by Mrs. Pooja Agarwal, President, South Western Women Welfare Organization, Mysuru Division.



Speaking on the occasion she emphasized that the aim of this week-long celebration is to empower and recognize the contribution of women in the society and to create awareness about the importance of self-health care and preventive health check-ups, the South Western Women Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) is proud to be a part of the fight against breast cancer and encourage all women employees to get screened regularly and hope this celebration will also be an opportunity to celebrate the many achievements of women in the society. While concluding her speech she said that the organization is confident that this week-long celebration of Women's Day will help instill a sense of self-confidence, courage and strength in women and will encourage them to strive for excellence in all spheres of life.



Later about 25 women housekeeping staff were felicitated by South Western Railway Women Welfare Organization today for the exemplary work done by them.

Similarly various other activities like quiz competition and games are being conducted during the week long celebrations to spread knowledge on women-centric issues and to encourage active participation of the women employees across the division. The valedictory program will be held on March 8th, 2023. This program will include a talk by a special guest speaker, awards and certificates for the winners of the quiz competition, games and other activities.